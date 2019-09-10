JCSA Garners Benefits for Public-Sector Workers

Story Highlights Public-sector workers are poised to receive new and improved benefits through the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA).

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank at the agency’s regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 9, President of the JCSA, O'Neil Grant, said the Association aims to launch two products for the benefit of members before the end of the year.

He indicated that key among them is an insurance deal with Jamaica Co-operatives Insurance Agency (JCIA).

Public-sector workers are poised to receive new and improved benefits through the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA).

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank at the agency’s regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 9, President of the JCSA, O’Neil Grant, said the Association aims to launch two products for the benefit of members before the end of the year.

He indicated that key among them is an insurance deal with Jamaica Co-operatives Insurance Agency (JCIA).

Mr. Grant said under this deal, members “can insure their vehicle for as low as $25,000 for the year”.

“We will be promoting this [and] only members of the JCSA can benefit from this particular product,” he added.

The President said this will be complemented by a JCSA-branded prepaid MasterCard system that the association plans to have in operation by the end of October. He explained that the MasterCard will enable members to generate significant savings and discounts from use at certain establishments.

“When they go and use their cards at these merchants, they not only get cash back but they are able to get the discounts. We are saying that an average member will be able to save between $500 and $3,000 per month using the card,” Mr. Grant outlined.

“Another thing with this MasterCard is that we are in dialogue with our thrift society (Jamaica Civil Service Mutual Thrift Society). When a member comes into the Thrift Society for a loan or to draw down on whatever savings they have, they can send in something and have the money uploaded to their card and use the card to shop, pay grocery bill, utility bill [and] everything that can be done,” he added.

In the meantime, Mr. Grant said the JCSA offers grants of up to $30,000 for members pursuing tertiary education. “On average, we have between 200 to 300 persons per year applying for that grant, of which we are able to satisfy most if not all of the demand for the grant,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Grant said members have access to a minimart, where grocery items can be purchased without the retail markup, and that the JCSA plans to expand this minimart to St. James and other parishes where there is a high concentration of public-sector workers who are members of the Association.

“The minimart management committee is doing the due diligence now to identify the location and to market the minimart in the Montego Bay area. So, members who work and live in Montego Bay can actually come into the minimart and do their shopping,” he said.