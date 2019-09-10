DBJ to Stage Second Equity Financing Workshop September 18

Story Highlights The Development Bank of Jamaica’s (DBJ) Venture Capital Unit will host the second in a series of training workshops for Business Services Intermediaries (BSIs) on September 18 at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

Discussions will focus on the topic “Introduction to Equity Financing”.

The workshop is geared towards business enablers, including consultants and professionals, who facilitate, train and build the capacity of entrepreneurs and small business owners in growing and expanding their operations.

Former Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) executive, Dr. Winsome Leslie, who led the initial session staged in July, developed the curriculum for the workshop.

It will cover six modules –Financing Options for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises); Angels, Venture Capital and Private Equity; The Pitch – How Do You Prepare; Negotiating the Equity Deal; and Equity Investment Trends and Alternative Financing Structures.

The training workshops are part of the Jamaica Venture Capital Programme (JVCapital) geared towards strengthening the capacity of business advisors.

JVC Programme Project Consultant, Audrey Richards, said that the objective is to address gaps and inconsistencies in how entrepreneurs and SMEs are being prepared for engaging with financiers.

“This initiative is to ensure that the business enablers and consultants are properly equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools to be able to provide standardised guidance and the right information to entrepreneurs and small businesses on equity financing and its attendant benefits in growing and scaling their businesses,” she noted.

Interested persons needing more information on the workshop may contact the DBJ’s Venture Capital Unit at (876) 929-4000 or via e-mail at ndoyen@dbankjm.com.