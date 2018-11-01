JCCF Offers Services to National Child Diversion Programme

Commandant of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Colonel Errol V. Johnson,speaking at a recent Think Tank held at the JIS head office in Kingtson. Listening is Lieutenant Colonel Simoan Foster. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Commandant of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Colonel Errol V. Johnson,speaking at a recent Think Tank held at the JIS head office in Kingtson. Listening is Lieutenant Colonel Simoan Foster.



Commandant of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Colonel Errol V. Johnson, says the corps is willing to partner with the Ministry of Justice’s National Child Diversion Programme in keeping children away from the criminal justice system.

“We believe that the JCCF activities will suit the National Child Diversion Programme because our programme will find work for idle hands, which will have a positive impact on them (children),” he said at a recent JIS Think Tank.

The goals of the National Child Diversion Programme are, among others, to reduce the number of children who are charged with offences and exposed to the formal criminal justice system as a result; increase the use of diversionary programmes that rehabilitate children as a response to crime and wrongdoing; mandate State agencies and encourage non-governmental and community-based organisations to become active participants in providing services and programmes to children; protect the rights of the child in keeping with international instruments and protocols; and empower communities to take a more active role in dealing with child offenders with antisocial behaviours.

Colonel Johnson noted that a combined effort between the cadet corps and the National Child Diversion Programme to transform young people who display deviant behaviour will require volunteers.

He is, therefore, urging persons to give of their talents and services by volunteering and training with the JCCF.