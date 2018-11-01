November Is Science and Technology Month

Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Cliff Riley (left), shares a photo opportunity with (from second left):: Executive Chairman, Medicanja Limited, Dr. Henry Lowe; Director General, National Commission on Science and Technology, Professor Errol Morrison; and Executive Chairman and Principal Consultant Conrad Douglas and Associates Limited, Dr. Conrad Douglas, at the launch of Science and Technology Month during a press briefing at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday (October 31). + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Cliff Riley (left), shares a photo opportunity with (from second left):: Executive Chairman, Medicanja Limited, Dr. Henry Lowe; Director General, National Commission on Science and Technology, Professor Errol Morrison; and Executive Chairman and Principal Consultant Conrad Douglas and Associates Limited, Dr. Conrad Douglas, at the launch of Science and Technology Month during a press briefing at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday (October 31). Story Highlights November is being observed as Science and Technology Month, under the theme ‘Science, Technology and Innovation in Business: Facilitating Trade and Global Competitiveness’.

The month-long activities were launched by the Scientific Research Council (SRC) during a press briefing at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday (October 31).

In his remarks, SRC Executive Director, Dr. Cliff Riley, said the theme emphasises the role science, technology and innovation play in driving economic growth and development, and job creation.



November is being observed as Science and Technology Month, under the theme ‘Science, Technology and Innovation in Business: Facilitating Trade and Global Competitiveness’.

The month-long activities were launched by the Scientific Research Council (SRC) during a press briefing at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday (October 31).

In his remarks, SRC Executive Director, Dr. Cliff Riley, said the theme emphasises the role science, technology and innovation play in driving economic growth and development, and job creation.

“We are taking a different approach to science and technology. We are not only looking at creating knowledge… but more so on translating that knowledge into a formula that we can utilise to drive economic growth and job creation, with the hope that [by] 2030, Jamaica will be a developed state,” Dr. Riley said.

Among the scheduled events are the SRC’s flagship Science and Technology Conference on November 19 and 20, and the National Medal for Science, Technology and Innovations Awards on November 20, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

Other activities include a church service at the Mona Heights Chapel on November 4; a Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association panel discussion forum on packaging material, November 6 to 7; as well as a data protection workshop to be held at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters, Mona, from November 7 to 8.

Additionally, the Caribbean Academy of Sciences Conference will be held from November 27 to 29 and the Branson entrepreneurship workshop on November 17, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on November 17; and a Business and Computer Studies Expo at the University of Technology on November 23.

Dr. Riley encourages the public and other relevant stakeholders to participate in the various activities.

“We hope that you will continue to support science as we try our very best, as the institution charged with the responsibility…, to foster a culture of science and technology that we can partner further and ensure that we can truly transform our country,” he stated.

The month-long celebration is being spearheaded by the SRC and the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET).