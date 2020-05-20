JBDC ‘In Concert’ Continues Thursday

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will host another event in its virtual series for creatives, dubbed JBDC ‘In Concert’, on Thursday, May 21.

The event, under the theme ‘Scene 8: Money Moves (Dance and Theatre)’, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. It will be facilitated via the ZOOM online meeting platform.

JBDC ‘In Concert’ is organised in collaboration with the British Council and targets cultural and creative industry players.

The agency’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Harold Davis, said Jamaica boasts a rich cultural legacy, buoyed by the genetics, artistry and creativity of the African ancestors, intertwined with influences from Asia and Europe.

“When we combine all of this, we are blessed with uniqueness in spirit that others, globally, consistently aim to replicate. Our storytelling prowess and original dances are not to be taken lightly, and they are a significant part of who we are and how we sell brand Jamaica,” he noted.

Mr. Davis said that the session aims to help creatives to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has closed our theatres and street dances but this is just a behind-the-scenes break. We have come a long way, but it is time to reset. What does our next scene entail? What is our next big move? We have drawn on some of the experts in the field to help us with that in this week’s discussion,” he said.

The panellists for this week’s JBDC ‘In Concert’ are actress and lecturer, Caribbean Institute of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), University of the West Indies, Mona, Fae Ellington; actor and producer, Michael Nicholson; Dean of the School of Dance at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Marlon Simms; and dancers from the Shady Squad, Conray and Matthew Richards.

Persons can indicate their interest in the event by filling out a form at

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocuCspj0vGNZeDw_ykWXxL3kWAMVsTcsb.

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica.