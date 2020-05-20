NWA Rehabilitating Roads In Westmoreland And St. James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is rehabilitating sections of roadway in the parishes of Westmoreland and St. James.

In Westmoreland, the Mount Airy to Orange Hill roadway in Negril is being repaired at a cost of $22.3 million.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA (Western Region), Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the project includes construction of concrete cross drains, C drains, curb and channel drains, as well as pavement work. Contractor is S&G Road Surfacing Materials Limited.

Over in St. James, Ms. Ricketts told JIS News that work has begun on the second phase of the Fairfield to Tucker roadway.

This segment of the project, which is valued at approximately $114 million, is being executed by local contractor, Construction Solutions, and will see the rehabilitation of the Taylor Avenue to Friendship roadway.

This project forms part of a comprehensive plan for the area that involves upgrading of 6.1 kilometres of road between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock Bridge.

The first phase of the project, which commenced in August 2019, was completed in March of this year at a cost of $74.1 million and targeted the 1.5-kilometre stretch from Fairfield Bridge to Taylor Avenue.

Work undertaken involved drainage improvement, reshaping and stabilisation and road resurfacing using asphaltic concrete.

Additionally, a gabion retaining wall and a random rubble wall were constructed to mitigate flooding.

Other routes that were repaired in the parish recently include Farm Heights, Portobello, Barnett View Drive and Somerton to Virgin Valley.