JAS to Launch Young Farmers’ Association

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) has announced plans to launch a Young Farmers’ Association that will be geared towards supporting youth who want to pursue a career in agriculture.

President of the JAS, Lenworth Fulton, said that the objective is to “better attract that age cohort among our farmers, a very important group, especially in terms of our drive to make farming more tech-savvy and tech-friendly, and to better prepare for the coming ravages of climate change”.

He was speaking at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, on Wednesday (July 10).

He said the JAS recognises that young farmers are “some of the finest entrepreneurial minds coming into the agricultural sector”.

“Very shortly, we will be launching the Young Farmers’ Association. We also envisage that this group [will] take on the challenges of enhancing the beef and dairy industries, developing new livestock subsectors, and to be involved in the [planting] of large acreages of permanent crops to drive the agro revolution of Jamaica,” he said.

State Minister for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, endorsed the move by the JAS.

He said that the Ministry is fully in support of such an initiative and would work closely with the JAS to encourage more young people to join the farming sector.

He argued that with more persons transitioning into farming, this will help to boost gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Mr. Green, in the meantime, is pointing to the need for a more business-like approach to farming.

“What we [the Government] want, is for more of our farmers to recognise that it’s not just farming, it’s business, and they need to have a business plan and a clear focus on where they plan to be in the next five to 10 years,” he said.