Four More Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Coming

Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, says that four more free public Wi-Fi hotspots will be established by the end of 2021.

They will add to the seven locations across the island where public Wi-Fi has already been installed “where persons can connect while they are on the go,” she noted.

Mrs. Williams was addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Adventist Internet Network (GAIN) Conference at the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James, on July 4.

She said that the provision of free Wi-Fi service is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to bridging the technological divide and “ensure that no citizen gets left behind”.

“So far, we have over 300 community Internet facilities, which we call community access points (CAPs)… . We have allocated $50 million to finance projects aimed at using technology to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities. This is technology at your service,” she added.

Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, welcomed the focus of the annual GAIN conference on how the media and the Internet “can help to evangelise our world”

“The use of the technology, media and the Internet has become the most phenomenal tools of communication and information the world has ever seen. The Internet has now become a global town square in which the growing populations of the world gather to converse and exchange ideas. These communication tools can and will influence and shape human behaviour,” he noted.

GAIN is an annual two-day event organised by the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

This year’s conference, under the theme ‘The Gospel According to Technology’, consisted of presentations on several topics, including: communication training, animation, cinematography, copyright, defamation, among others.