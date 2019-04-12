JANAAC Targeting Increased Standards Compliance by Entities

Story Highlights The Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) is targeting increased compliance by entities with local and international standards governing their operational processes and procedures.

This is among several activities being pursued by JANAAC in the new financial year as the agency seeks to improve its overall effectiveness as an accreditation body.

As stated in the 2019/20 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, the entity will be heightening public education about its activities through the use of traditional and new media and undertaking promotional campaigns.

Other initiatives include improved local and regional marketing of its Inspection Body Accreditation (IBA) services, for which JANAAC will pursue approval for global recognition.

The agency will also assist with lab testing to support compliance of entities with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17025, which focuses on information technology and risk-based assessments.

This Standard governs labs’ technical competence and ability to produce precise and accurate tests and/or calibration data.

JANAAC was established in 2007 under the Companies Act and is a signatory to the Mutual Recognition Arrangements with the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation, and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation.

These legitimise JANAAC’s efforts to provide accreditation services to Conformity Assessments Boards, including public and private-sector laboratories, and inspection and certification bodies.

As a signatory, the Agency is also able to provide technical training for assessors and laboratory personnel, as well as technical information on accreditation of conformity assessment boards to all stakeholders, as deemed appropriate.