JANAAC Encourages Cannabis Industry Stakeholders To Get Accredited

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), Sharonmae Shirley, is encouraging stakeholders in the cannabis industry to seek accreditation of their products, as this is critical in removing technical barriers to trade.

The multibillion-dollar global industry is connected with several critical sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and agriculture.

“If your company wants to demonstrate expertise in conducting scientific research and the development of medicinal cannabis products for clients in Jamaica and the rest of the world, accreditation is important to you, because accreditation will attest to the competence of your team and the quality of the product,” Mrs. Shirley said.

She was addressing JANAAC’s webinar, titled, ‘Candid Conversations on Cannabis: Jamaica’s Place in the Multibillion-Dollar Growth Industry’, held on Wednesday (June 2).

In highlighting the benefits of accreditation, Mrs. Shirley said it precludes stakeholders from incurring additional costs associated with retesting when products are shipped to international ports.

Accreditation is particularly important in the medicinal cannabis products industry, she noted, as it ensures that persons who rely on these products are getting the right dosage.

Such assurance, she contended, can only be guaranteed through the use of competent analytical services provided by accredited conformity assessment (testing laboratories or inspection) bodies.

“For inspection bodies, we recognise that accreditation is also an excellent resource for you because it assures that the product that is grown contains the right strains of the marijuana product that is important for the output that you desire,” she added.

The JANAAC CEO said that the entity’s team of experts stand ready to assist players in the cannabis industry to select the accreditation model that best suits their business model.

“If you are a manufacturer, exporter, retailer of cannabis products, or own and operate testing laboratories, accreditation is important,” she said.

JANAAC is the national accreditation body of Jamaica and the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The entity offers accreditation services to confirm the competence of cannabis-testing laboratories and inspection bodies, thereby assuring greater confidence in the marketplace.

It also supports the building of a robust quality infrastructure for the production, research and development, export and import of medicinal marijuana and other cannabis products.