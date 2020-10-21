JAMPRO and UDC Promote Investment in Eco-Tourism

First investment opportunity to be at Two Sisters Cave in Hellshire

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) are partnering to promote sustainable eco-tourism projects for local and international investment, with the first being the opportunity at the Two Sisters Cave in Hellshire, St. Catherine. The Agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year, as they look to collaborate to boost Jamaica’s economic growth.

The initiative comes as JAMPRO seeks new avenues for engaging private sector investment in UDC properties across Jamaica. The Two Sisters Cave, which is owned by the UDC, consists of some twenty-six (26) acres of waterfront land with natural limestone caves, rich Taino history and existing entertainment facilities available to create a new eco-tourism experience, further diversifying Jamaica’s tourism offerings.

Regarding the investment opportunity, Heather Pinnock, General Manager of the UDC said “The Corporation is pleased to see the UDC-JAMPRO MOU making headway having committed to this collaboration in June. Two Sisters Cave is of significant ecological and historical value to Jamaica including its location within the Portland Bight Protected Area. Its development will have a positive impact on the eco-tourism sector as well as to the UDC’s environmental work in the surrounding Hellshire Hills and Goat Islands.”

Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO added that her Agency was looking forward to further partnership with the UDC, and securing investment partners for projects like Two Sisters Cave. She said, “It is imperative at this time that we seek to further diversify Jamaica’s tourism sector, and we are exploring new experiences that can appeal to both Jamaicans and our international visitors. With this, and other upcoming activities, I believe that our relationship with the UDC will be fruitful, and we will see the implementation of several projects that will have a positive impact on Jamaica’s economy.”

Both the UDC and JAMPRO are working to facilitate local and foreign direct investment in key priority areas to stimulate economic growth and job creation with a special focus on the long term protection of natural assets for the people of Jamaica while allowing sustainable economic activities and investing.