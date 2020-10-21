COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|71
|8,445
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|31
|3,780
|Females
|40
|4,648
|Under Investigation
|0
|17
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 91 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|442
|Hanover
|1
|111
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|15
|2,994
|Manchester
|3
|356
|Portland
|1
|298
|St. Ann
|4
|359
|St. Catherine
|20
|1,924
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|259
|St. James
|6
|772
|St. Mary
|8
|220
|St. Thomas
|2
|394
|Trelawny
|0
|122
|Westmoreland
|3
|194
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|651
|90,008
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|71
|8,445
|Results Negative
|580
|81,498
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|174
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|14
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|24
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|14
|4,016
|Active Cases
|4,142
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|24,459
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|150
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|5
|State Facilities
|34
|Home
|3,961
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|491
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|602
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|921
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|71
|6,195
Advertisements