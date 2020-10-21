JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Coronavirus
October 21, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 71 8,445
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 31 3,780
Females 40 4,648
Under Investigation 0 17
AGE RANGE  2 years to 91 years 1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 442
Hanover 1 111
Kingston & St. Andrew 15 2,994
Manchester 3 356
Portland 1 298
St. Ann 4 359
St. Catherine 20 1,924
St. Elizabeth 4 259
St. James 6 772
St. Mary 8 220
St. Thomas 2 394
Trelawny 0 122
Westmoreland 3 194
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 651 90,008
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 71 8,445
Results Negative

 

 580 81,498
Results Pending

 

 0 65
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 174
Coincidental Deaths 0 14
Deaths under investigation 0 24
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 14 4,016
Active Cases 4,142  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 2  
Number in Home Quarantine 24,459  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 150  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 22  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 10  
     
     
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 5  
State Facilities 34  
Home 3,961  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 491
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 602
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 921
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 71 6,195
