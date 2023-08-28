JIS News
PHOTOS: Jamaica’s Ambassador Welcomes St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister to OAS Headquarters in Washington

August 28, 2023
Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) and OAS Permanent Council Chair, Ambassador Audrey P. Marks, welcomes the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, to the special protocolary meeting of the OAS Permanent Council on Friday (August 25). The Prime Minister addressed the Council of the Member States ambassadors and representatives on a wide range of topics relating to the Caribbean, and the wider Americas.

 

