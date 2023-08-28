JIS News
home » JIS News » Transport

PHOTOS: 50 New JUTC Buses Arrive

Transport
August 28, 2023
Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, examines the features of one of 50 new buses that arrived in the island on Wednesday August 25. The buses, which were offloaded on Friday (August 25) from the vessel shipping them which docked at the Port of Kingston, will boost the fleet of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) which serves the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR).
Skip to content