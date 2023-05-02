Jamaicans Urged to Use Secure Channels to Report Criminals to the Police

Jamaicans are being encouraged to use secure channels to share information with law-enforcement officers about wrongdoings.

The call came from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, when he handed over three social houses at Goodwin Park Road, Campbell Town, Central Kingston, recently.

“Do it smartly. You know who you can trust and who you can’t trust and there are now many means by which you can share information with the police. The police are building its intelligence capacity, and the more information you give us the better we will be able to respond,” he said.

Mr. Holness noted that significant improvements have been taking place in the Force to ensure that information shared remain confidential.

“So, I say to the residents of Central Kingston, you have a role to play – tell us. The police force has improved dramatically in the last 10 years; significant improvements have been made. Yes, there is always the concern about confidentiality and some police officers being compromised, but there are now secure channels by which you can share information; you don’t have to rely on your local station. There are private, very private and confidential hotlines and tip lines that you can call and give information,” he said.

He informed that credible information has resulted in the increased recovery of illegal firearms.

“You would know that the discovery and recovery of illegal firearms have increased in the last two years and how is that done – primarily because we get far more intelligence now than we got before; people realise the dangers of guns in their communities,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister further urged Jamaicans not to provide any safe harbour to criminals.

“Once the public start to be of the view that these little criminals don’t mean us no good and they should be separated, then we are on our way to solve the problem, because they will not find safe harbour and comfort in the communities,” he said.

“They were only able to survive because you gave them protection; you saw what was happening and you kept quiet; you saw what was happening and you didn’t share any information, but now I think most Jamaicans realise that if you keep quiet about this thing, it is going to reach at your doorstep,” the Prime Minister added.

Persons may call 311 to report illegal activities.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister handed over a one-bedroom and two three-bedroom units valued at $17.2 million, to Lloyd White, Lesa Brown, and Leisha Brown, respectively.

The houses were built under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).