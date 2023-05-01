Benefit Performance to Assist Jamaica Red Cross and Immaculate Conception Orchestra

Jamaica Red Cross and the Immaculate Conception High School Symphony Orchestra will benefit from the staging of a concert, dubbed ’Beyond Boundaries’, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Chapel, Mona Campus, on Thursday (May 4) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The performers will be the Julliard-trained Renaissance String Quartet of New York (NY), comprising violinists Randall Goosby and Jeremiah Blacklow, violist Jameel Martin, and cellist Daniel Hass.
The group will also participate in a one-day workshop organised for members of the Immaculate Symphony Orchestra.
President of the Red Cross in Jamaica, Allasandra Chung, told JIS News that the concert is one in a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the organisation in Jamaica.
Other activities include a Youth Rally at Noranda Sports Complex, Runaway Bay, St. Ann and World Red Cross Day expos on May 8 at the organisation’s branches across the island. There will also be a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14 at the Girl Guides Headquarters, Waterloo Road, St. Andrew.
Ms. Chung said that proceeds from the concert will assist the Red Cross to carry out its social welfare programmes.
These include ‘Meals on Wheels’, which feeds more than 100 needy persons each week in Kingston, and the School of Transformation for at-risk youths in May Pen. The organisation also assists fire victims with household and cleaning items and materials for rebuilding their homes.
“We try to do our best,” she said, noting that funding for projects comes from the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and other Red Cross organisations throughout the world.
The Jamaica Red Cross works in collaboration with its partners – Ministry of Labour and Social Security; poor relief departments of municipal corporations; Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management; Ministry of Health and Wellness; Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development; Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; United States Agency for International Development and Food For the Poor.
The Red Cross was established in Jamaica on April 8, 1948, as a Branch of the British Red Cross and recognised as a National Society on October 2, 1964.
Its mission is to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilising critical resources and promoting humanitarian activities.