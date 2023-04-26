Six Fit-for-Purpose Police Stations Constructed

The Government has constructed six fit-for-purpose police stations as part of efforts to improve the working conditions of police officers.
The new police stations are Shady Grove, Olympic Gardens, Buff Bay, Port
Antonio, Mount Salem, and Green Acres, which will be ready for occupation later this year.
This was disclosed by Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (April 25).
“We have extensively renovated six others and retrofitted them into professional institutions, namely Franklyn Town, Adelphi, Four Paths, Denham Town, Bog Walk and Lionel Town,” Dr. Chang said.
He also informed that five police stations are currently under construction, namely, Frome, Little London, Stony Hill, Anchovy and Lacovia.
“We have impacted one hundred and thirty-three other police facilities across the island through major refurbishing. We have completed the final planning phase to start construction of the St. Catherine North and the Westmoreland Divisional Headquarters this fiscal year, which are likely to become Area Headquarters,” the Minister said.
He added that the process of developing a Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMR) headquarters is ongoing.