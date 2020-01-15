Jamaicans Urged To Help End Gender-Based Violence

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is imploring all well-thinking Jamaicans to play their part in ending gender-based violence.

Her appeal comes in light of the violent deaths of two young women, over the last 24 hours, at the hands of their spouses.

“We have had, over the last 24 hours, cases of gender-based violence, and we suffer the agony of the murder of two of our young women by men with whom they have had a relationship. At this time, the country is mourning about those two tragic experiences,” she said.

“By our intervention, we will save lives… .We all can help to put a stop by getting involved to end gender-based violence that we know is taking place next door,” she stressed.

Miss Grange, who was speaking at the opening ceremony for the Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) Programme Americas Workshop at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston on Tuesday (January 14), condemned the acts of violence and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

“We are all outraged by these acts, which [we] continue to… agonise about within the society,” she said.

She said it is time for society to stop labelling gender-based violence as “a man and woman affair. It is a horrific crime that we all have a role in bringing to an end”.

The two-day workshop, hosted by the High Commission of Canada to Jamaica and Global Affairs Canada, brings together over 45 implementing partners, stakeholders and collaborators from across the Americas, to establish a collective vision of what the region can achieve through the WVL programme.

Implemented in 2017, the WVL programme is a five-year initiative designed to improve on existing partnerships, share best-case practices and enhance countries’ ability to advocate and help in the advancement of gender-equality in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Under the programme, Can$150 million has been allotted globally to respond to the needs of local women’s organisations in developing countries that are working to advance the rights of women and girls and promote gender equality.