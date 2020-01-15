Jamaican Embassy To Be Honoured At Scholarship Ball

Story Highlights The Embassy of Jamaica will be honoured at this year’s David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Ball, which will take place in Washington DC on Saturday, January 18.

Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will serve as patron for the event, where the Embassy will be recognised for its support and patronage of the fundraising ball since it started eight years ago.

The Washington DC-based National Education Association will also be honoured for lending its facilities to host the event over the period.

The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship is named for the late distinguished Kingston College (KC) past student, football coach and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club.

It supports deserving students at KC and at Calabar High School where Hunt coached.

The approximately $600,000 award covers tuition, books, lunch and other related school expenses for each student from grade eight to 13.

Scholarship recipients must display commendable academic performance and attitude, be involved in extracurricular activities, and deemed to be in need of financial assistance.

To date, 30 scholarships have been awarded and more than $12 million disbursed. Chairman of the scholarship committee, Christopher Hunt, said that the number of awards has increased in recent years, and the goal is to continue offering scholarships to deserving students of the beneficiary schools.

Unrivaled in his passion for youth and sports, Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005 before his untimely passing in October 2007 from a heart attack.

He was a former General Secretary of the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA); former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association; former Jamaica National Under-17 Football coach; KC, Calabar, and Meadowbrook High School Manning Cup coach; and was one of Jamaica’s most notable track and field analysts.