Jamaicans Urged to Avoid Large Gatherings During Festive Season

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is imploring Jamaicans to avoid large crowds and gatherings during the Christmas holidays and the lead-up to the season.

"I urge parents and students that during the Christmas period... do as much as we can within the family, within the home," he said.

This includes wearing masks in public spaces, staying at least six feet apart when in public, limiting gatherings to no more than 15 persons, and regular washing or sanitising of the hands, among other safety measures and protocols.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is imploring Jamaicans to avoid large crowds and gatherings during the Christmas holidays and the lead-up to the season.

“Try to stay clear of any large gatherings because we saw what happened with Independence. We saw the devastating effect that it had on the country in terms of the numbers and in terms of the deaths,” he said.

Minister McKenzie, who was addressing a ceremony for the handover of tablets at the Denham Town Primary School in Western Kingston on Friday (November 20), is encouraging citizens to make the Christmas season more family-focused by celebrating at home.

“I urge parents and students that during the Christmas period… do as much as we can within the family, within the home,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie said that while the Government continues to make responsible decisions to balance the economy and lives, Jamaicans also have a role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones against contracting and spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This includes wearing masks in public spaces, staying at least six feet apart when in public, limiting gatherings to no more than 15 persons, and regular washing or sanitising of the hands, among other safety measures and protocols.