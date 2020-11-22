Health Minister Appeals to Jamaicans to Help the Less Fortunate This Christmas

For this Christmas, which is likely to be celebrated differently due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is appealing to Jamaicans to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate and those who will be alone during the festive season.

“Instead of going on excursions, let’s reach out to someone. Let us ensure that we think about someone who may be lonely to whom we can offer some comfort, and there are many ways to do that and we think that this should be a part of this Christmas,” he said.

The Minister made the appeal during the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday (November 19), at the Ministry in Kingston.

“Charity is key and as challenged as we think we are, we comfort ourselves when we think of someone and share, and there’s always someone less fortunate than you are. And it is important that we reach out and offer a hand of support,” he said.

While acknowledging that Christmas is synonymous with togetherness, as friends and families come together for parties and dinners, Dr. Tufton further urged Jamaicans to adhere to the health protocols that have been implemented.

“Let’s begin to think about creating new memories, new activities that feature the infection prevention and control measures that we have been practising with some success over the past eight to nine months,” he encouraged.

According to the Minister, many relatives and friends will be travelling home for the holiday and their return poses a risk, hence the importance of maintaining the COVID-19 measures.

“We’re not attempting to discourage [anyone], even though maybe that would reduce the risk, and persons have to make their own decisions, but having recognised that there are risks in importing cases, because our loved ones are coming, we must focus significantly on putting in those added precautions,” he stressed.

In the meantime, the Minister suggested having ZOOM parties and small and intimate family functions, instead of the typical Christmas parties and dinners.

“So when they come, if they come, we can put the necessary measures in place, the sanitising of the space, outdoors versus indoors, the wearing of masks and keeping the numbers very intimate and small, and doing what needs to be done to ensure that we do the right thing in our interest and the interests of those around us,” he added.