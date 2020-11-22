Dr. Tufton Optimistic of COVID-19 Breakthrough Next Year

Story Highlights “All the indication of modern science suggests that in 2021, we will break the back of COVID-19,” he said, while addressing the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press conference on Thursday (November 19).

He said that a PAHO Representative has indicated to the Ministry that based on recent developments a vaccine should be available by March.

“Let us go into Christmas giving thanks for life because many have passed for various reasons. Give thanks for the opportunities that we have and find a role for ourselves to overcome the COVID virus, so that 2021 can be a better year,” Minister Tufton further appealed.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, is optimistic that there will be a breakthrough in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2021 consequent on the availability of a vaccine.

“All the indication of modern science suggests that in 2021, we will break the back of COVID-19,” he said, while addressing the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press conference on Thursday (November 19).

Dr. Tufton said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) indicates that 11 entities are currently in the final phase of vaccine trial, with two or three already reporting a breakthrough.

He said that a PAHO Representative has indicated to the Ministry that based on recent developments a vaccine should be available by March.

“They are tracking these developments and if he is correct, between March to summer of next year, we should see the world getting some relief as it relates to a vaccine being available,” he said.

“Therefore, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, there is some hope that we will see a better 2021 and we need to because 2020 has been really challenging,” Dr. Tufton added.

The Minister is urging Jamaicans to continue to adhere to the protocols, so that the country can look forward to a bright New Year.

He said that if the country manages to control the spread of the virus over the Christmas period, then the prospect of resuming face-to-face class will be greatly enhanced.

“So I urge us, let us see this year as a year to remember, to learn lessons, recalibrate and reconnect,” he urged.

“Let us go into Christmas giving thanks for life because many have passed for various reasons. Give thanks for the opportunities that we have and find a role for ourselves to overcome the COVID virus, so that 2021 can be a better year,” Minister Tufton further appealed.