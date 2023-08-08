Jamaicans Encouraged to Uphold the Values Defining the Nation’s Heritage

Citizens of Montego Bay, St. James and, by extension, Jamaica are being encouraged to uphold the traditional values defining their heritage.
Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, in making the call, said there is a collective need to embrace and maintain these values, noting they are a testament to Jamaicans’ “authenticity and uniqueness” as a people.
“Our values, cling to them. Our culture, preserve it. Our families, rekindle them with love, honesty, and reason. Our beliefs, guard them. Our institution of socialisation and governance, respect them,” Mr. Vernon pointed out.
He was addressing the St. James Independence Day Civic Ceremony at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on Sunday (August 6).
As Jamaica celebrates 61 years of independence and the 189th year of liberation, the Deputy Mayor implored citizens to work together to translate their dreams and hopes into tangible realities.
“Let us make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business, because this is the land of our birth. This is the land of our serenity. This is where we should be and want to be. We are Jamaicans,” he maintained.
Fifteen persons from St. James were presented with the Spirit of Independence awards for years of service in their respective fields.
The awardees were Troy Jumpp (Agriculture), Christopher Thomas (Journalism), Dr. Marcia Johnson-Campbell (Health), Tamekia Whittaker (Arts and Culture), Carlene Ferguson (Education), Michelle Montaque Thomas (Tourism), Sandrine Laurel Morris (Community Service), Vinnette Hill (Community Service), and Hansel Bryan (Industry and Commerce).
Also awarded were: Paul Stephens (Community Service), Leroy Bowen (Philanthropy), Carmeleta McCallum (Community Service), Stainton Baker (Tourism), Kemba Nelson (Sport), and Everald Halbert Rose (National Security).
Mr. Thomas, a journalist attached to the RJR/Gleaner Communications Group, told JIS News that he is in awe of receiving a Spirit of Independence award.
“I am still a bit surprised, even now. But I am happy that I was chosen to be honoured in this way. I intend to continue doing my utmost best to excel in the journalism field as far as I am able to go,” he said.