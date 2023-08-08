Agriculture Sector Positioned for Growth-GG

Jamaica is perfectly positioned for growth in agriculture, says Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.
In his address, read by Custos of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, at the 69th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon on Sunday (August 6), the Governor-General noted that investment in the sector must be ongoing.
“We must provide our farmers with the necessary tools, knowledge and support to thrive in an ever-changing landscape. This means improving access to financing, enhancing research and development, strengthening market linkages, and promoting sustainable practices that preserve our environment for future generations,” he said.
The Governor-General reasoned that the path to agricultural success has its challenges, including climate change, evolving market demands and the need to adopt sustainable practices.
“Yet, in the face of these obstacles, I am confident we can overcome and prosper. The Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show is not only a testament to the resilience and dedication of our farmers and agricultural stakeholders, but it is also a celebration of the remarkable progress we have made in cultivating our land and nourishing our nation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Governor-General thanked the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) for their dedication to developing the country’s agricultural sector.
He also urged Jamaicans to eat locally produced food as a declaration of their shared vision for a vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable agricultural sector.
“Let us harness our collective strength, forge new partnerships and seize the opportunities before us. Together, we will ensure that every Jamaican can proudly say, ‘we eat what we grow, and we grow what we eat’,” the Governor-General said.
The Custos was taken on a guided tour of the exhibits by JAS, First Vice-President, Denton Alvaranga, and President of Clarendon JAS, Andre Anderson.