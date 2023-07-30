Jamaicans Encouraged to Participate in Independence Activities

Jamaicans at home and abroad are being invited to participate in activities to mark the country’s 61st year of Independence, under the theme: ‘Jamaica 61… Proud and Strong’.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange said a range of activities are slated to be held from August 1 to 5 at the National Arena.
“The invaluable contributions of our freedom fighters will be recognized during our annual Emancipation and Independence Celebrations. I am inviting all of you to come and buy your produce there and to have good Jamaican breakfast and enjoy the display we have there,” she said.
The Minister was speaking at the National Independence and Emancipation Day Church Service held on July 30, at the Waltham Park New Testament Church of God in Kingston.
The church service included bible readings by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.
Meanwhile, the Festival Village at the National Arena will be the centre of activities for festival.
On Emancipation Day, the ‘Augus Mawning’ market will be held at the venue starting at 6:00 a.m., to be followed by the crowning of the National Festival Queen at 6:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, August 2, the Jamaica Praise and Gospel Star Final Show will be held at the Village starting at 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, August 3, will be the staging of the popular ‘Mello-go-roun’ featuring the best talents from this year’s JCDC festival of the arts programme.
Friday, August 4, will be Reel and Come Again (Film Night in the Village).
Old Skool Party – the School Uniform Edition, will take place on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, will be the staging of the Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Emancipation Jubilee will take place at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann on Monday, July 31 beginning at 7:00 p.m.
For more information, persons may visit the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.