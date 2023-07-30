Executives Director of JCDC Lauds Sponsors of Jamaica Festival 2023

Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Lenford Salmon has expressed his gratitude for the sponsorship received from various private and public sector entities, for the annual Jamaica Festival 2023.

The JCDC, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is planning a series of activities to celebrate this year’s Emancipation and Independence under the theme, ‘Jamaica 61…Proud and Strong’.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank held on Friday (July 28) at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Mr. Salmon said the events would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, as well as media partners.

“We really want to big them up. A number of sponsors have come on big time in making the national events possible,” he said.

Mr. Salmon said that it is costing the Government more every year to put on the celebrations, and that it was not always possible “to depend on the national coffers, since there are competing demands for the resources”.

The Executive Director said that he is depending on the private sector to come on board to support the Festival, while noting that the cost for technical service had increased over the years.

“So, we are really depending on the private sector to come on board with us. What we are producing are quality events. It is streamed live across the world; the eyes are there for your products. It is good value for your sponsorship dollars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Salmon announced that persons who wish to attend the annual Grand Gala event at the National Stadium on Independence Day (August 6) can get their free tickets at various distribution outlets across the island.

These include Kingston Jerk, Pier One in Montego Bay, Tastee Jamaica Restaurants in Cross Roads, Half-Way-Tree, Downtown and Portmore, as well as Liguanea Drug and Garden Centre and Fontana Pharmacy in Kingston.

Mr. Salmon said that the tickets for the Grand Gala are not for sale and noted that the policy of the Government is not to charge for national events.

“It is free for the people of Jamaica, so we don’t charge a dime, so anybody who comes to you outside the Stadium and say they have Grand Gala tickets to sell, call the nearest policeman. No tickets are to be sold,” he emphasised