Jamaica Will Emerge From COVID-19 A Stronger Nation – PM

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says he is confident that the country will come out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a stronger nation.

“We are not going to waste the crisis; the crisis gives us the opportunity to reflect on ourselves and our country to see some of the weaknesses and to correct them. So I feel that we are going to be even stronger out of the crisis,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Tuesday (March 31), as he tabled the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 2) (Amendment) (No.2) Order, 2020 in the House of Representatives.

The Order outlines new measures to guard against or mitigate the threats or effects of COVID-19 and the possible consequences thereof.

Prime Minister Holness said that based on information from scientists and experts, the virus and the disease that it causes “will be with us for some time”.

He noted, however, that “we can overcome it by practising the simple hygiene and social distancing methods, which we have taken for granted”.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness recommends practising good personal hygiene and food safety, maintaining a safe distance of approximately three feet from others, and exercising caution while travelling as ways to avoid contracting COVID-19.

There are now 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. Of the total, 24 are imported cases, 11 are import-related and three cases are under investigation. Two persons have recovered from the virus.