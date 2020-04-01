HAJ Looking To Deliver 1,585 Housing Solutions For 2020/21

Story Highlights The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) is looking to complete a number of projects to facilitate the delivery of some 1,585 housing solutions during the new financial year.

As stated in the 2020/21 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, these are approximately 1,465 more than the 120 solutions for 2019/20, and include serviced lots, housing starts and/or completed houses.

In addition, the HAJ is slated to commence work to construct 1,833 solutions during the upcoming year.

The agency is undertaking three joint venture projects in Rhyne Park, St. James, providing new solutions at Shooters Hill and Catherine Estates (Bernard Lodge) in St. Catherine, among other projects.

The HAJ, during the new financial year, will be utilising loans, grants and value-added service opportunities to facilitate increased delivery of housing solutions while engaging and lobbying key agencies to accelerate the distribution of land titles in an effort to regularise informal settlements.

These engagements are in keeping with the agency’s mandate of providing affordable housing solutions to low- and middle-income earners and regularising land tenure through titling services.

The HAJ is projecting net profit of $31.2 million from these engagements. The agency’s staff complement is expected to total 84.