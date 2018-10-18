Jamaica to Review Education System





The Government will be spending $116.8 million over four years to undertake a comprehensive review of the education system.

This follows Cabinet’s approval for Jamaica to participate in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2021.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the disclosure at Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Jamaica established a task force in 2004 to review and evaluate the education system.

“Since then, however, there has been no further comprehensive review of our education system,” he noted.

PISA is an international assessment measuring student performance in reading, mathematical and scientific literacy.

“It focuses on the ability of students to apply unfamiliar contexts and facilitates the gathering of information pertaining to the education system, and ultimately assists in enriching data analysis,” Senator Reid explained.

He noted that the triennial survey will facilitate the evaluation and ranking of the Jamaican education system against other countries.

Senator Reid said that PISA’s reach globally has steadily increased from 42 to 80 nations. Trinidad and Tobago is the only other state in the English-speaking Caribbean currently participating in PISA.