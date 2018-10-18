Horizon Park Waste Treatment Plant to be Upgraded

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, looks through his notes during Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, looks through his notes during Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.



The Horizon Park Waste Treatment Plant in St. Catherine is to be expanded and upgraded to meet the long-term requirements for sewerage in that area.

Cabinet has approved a US$2-million contract to Florida Aquastore and Utility Construction Inc, to undertake the works.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the announcement during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The Horizon Park Waste Treatment Plant is operated by the National Water Commission (NWC), which has responsibility for nearly 100 sewerage (wastewater) treatment facilities islandwide.

The types of sewerage treatment systems used in Jamaica include oxidation ditch, activated sludge, waste stabilisation ponds and primary treatment.