Jamaica Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases

Jamaica has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 263 cases recorded from 1,785 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The increase in the daily positivity rate of 14.73% is a cause for concern and reflects that there may be a complacent attitude that is taking hold in the population with regards to COVID-19 protocols. The cases are arising more and more out of symptomatic persons presenting to health facilities. Symptomatic persons are not taking precautions at home with the result that contact tracing is yielding several positives in the households and communities. Many of these contacts are without symptoms and are not adhering to any infection prevention and control measures.

To stop transmission, all persons, symptomatic or not, or whether they believe they are exposed or not, must wear masks and hand wash and hand sanitize frequently. Sick persons must stay home and all persons in the household must take precautions in the home.”

Health & Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton is reminding Jamaicans of the need to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols that the Government of Jamaica has put in place to protect themselves and others from contracting the disease.

“I implore every Jamaican to continue to take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from catching and spreading COVID-19. We cannot become complacent at this time, as we still have to protect ourselves and others, especially the members of the population who are considered vulnerable to severe outcomes from the disease,” the Minister said.

Kingston & St. Andrew (70), St. Catherine (64), Manchester (46), Clarendon (32) were the parishes with the highest number for cases in the last 24-hour period.

“COVID-19 is not over; it is still a clear and present danger, as we investigate these cases, we expect that our numbers may increase even further, therefore, we need to keep washing our hands frequently or using hand sanitizer, keeping a physical distance of six feet from others; wearing our masks; avoiding crowded situations, and adhering to all the measures outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act,” Dr. Tufton added.

The country also reported two deaths in COVID-19 positive patients, while no recoveries were on record for the 24-hour timeline. At this time, Health & Wellness Ministry is monitoring some 3,797 active cases across the island, even as it keeps a close watch on Kingston & St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Manchester, and St. James – the parishes with the highest number of active cases in the last two weeks.