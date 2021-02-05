‘My Heartbeats JA’ Provides One-Stop Shop For Romantic Getaways

Tourists looking to book their wedding, honeymoon or romantic getaway in Jamaica can now do so through the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) ‘My Heartbeats JA’ microsite.

The newly developed site is housed on the Visit Jamaica platform located at www.visitjamaica.com.

It provides a one-stop shop for persons to plan their romantic trip and ensure that those special moments are even more memorable.

Through the page, visitors can seamlessly access all the resources they need, including venues, entertainment, photography and videography services.

Licensed suppliers will also be featured on the page and have the opportunity to display their services to a global audience.

Speaking at the launch at the AC Hotel by Marriot in St. Andrew on Thursday (February 4), Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said that My Heartbeats JA provides a complete virtual guide for visitors planning to make Jamaica their destination of choice to rekindle, relax and be romantic.

“They will be able to select from world-class wedding hotels and breathtaking natural backdrops to create their own recipe for allure and passion. If couples are seeking a romantic getaway, want to get engaged, or plan to take the big plunge to say ‘I do’, our romance microsite will provide all the necessary information. In addition to browsing the content, visitors will be able to interface with a JTB agent if they have any additional questions,” he shared.

Mr. Bartlett informed that of the more than 700,000 stopover arrivals to the island from January to November last year, 58 per cent of that number represents visitors who travelled for weddings and honeymoons.

“What this tells me is that Jamaica is truly the heartbeat of the world as it continues to pull and pique the interest of visitors searching for unique experiences. We understand, however, that with the coronavirus (COVID-19) has come the drive for innovation to ensure that the needs of our visitors are met even as we remain physically apart,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett expressed optimism that despite new and constantly changing travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the sector will be revived.

“We remain committed to keeping our visitors and locals safe through robust COVID-19 protocols and the assurance that Jamaica cares. We want our visitors planning their next romantic getaway and our locals seeking new adventures, at home, to know that Jamaica is COVID secure, authentic, resilient, engaged and seamless,” he said.

Director of Tourism, JTB, Donovan White, explained that My Heartbeats JA is in keeping with a commitment he made to tourism partners in Jamaica and around the world to continue to evolve the www.visitjamaica.com platform “into an ecosystem of all things Jamaica”.

He said the JTB remains focused and committed to improving its digital platforms. “We are also looking at some new opportunities for visitjamaica to veer off into things like a destination app, which is a working part of the plan,” he said.