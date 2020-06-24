Jamaica Records Five New COVID-19 Cases

As at Tuesday (June 23), Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases and two more recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 670 while recoveries are up to 518 or 77.3%.

The new cases consist of two (2) males and three (3) females, with ages ranging from 15 to 61 years. They are of addresses in St. Catherine and Kingston & St. Andrew. All five cases are imported, arriving on flights from the United States.

They bring to 164 the number of imported cases. In addition, there are 224 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 under investigation.

Some 385 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 285 or 43% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Testing numbers are now up to 21,658, following the testing of 379 new samples in the last day. In addition to the 670 positives, there are 20,926 negatives and 62 pending.

Clinical Management Update as at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.