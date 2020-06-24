Health Ministry Receives Donation Of Ventilators

Wife of the Prime Minister and patron of the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, on Tuesday (June 23), handed over five ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist in the national coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

The items were donated by local businessman and developer, Leo Taddeo and his wife, Antoinette, through the Foundation.

Speaking at the brief presentation ceremony held at Jamaica House, Mrs. Holness expressed gratitude to the Taddeos, noting that the donation comes “right on time”.

She said that the ventilators will be used to treat children in the public health system.

“These ventilators are… smaller and much more comfortable and compact and they are, therefore, perfect for our children, who would not only have respiratory illness due to COVID but… other conditions, and as we now have it there is a fog of dust covering our island,” she noted.

Executive Director of the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas, who accepted the ventilators on behalf of the Ministry, said that the items will be put to good use.

“With this donation, our readiness and capabilities to meet the challenges of COVID-19 have definitely been enhanced,” he noted.

“Further, this donation is a great testament to the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation and the Taddeo family as citizens, to a commitment and acceptance that this COVID fight is not a government fight. It’s not a fight for the Ministry of Health and Wellness, but it is a fight for every citizen, every private-sector organisation, every church; every one of us must play a part in this,” Mr. Cephas added.

Mrs. Taddeo, in her remarks, said that she and her husband felt moved to assist, as they have seen what the Government is doing and decided that as Jamaicans, they too can play their part.

“I hope it will help and go a far way,” she said.

Newly appointed Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Leslie Campbell, expressed thanks to the Taddeo family on behalf of the Government.

He reminded Jamaicans to remain cautious and adhere to the protocols that have been implemented to prevent them from contracting and spreading the virus.

The Save our Boys and Girls Foundation provides assistance in any area involving the youth, especially those who are disenfranchised.