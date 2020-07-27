Jamaica Records Five New COVID-19 Cases

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jamaica as at Sunday (July 26).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases ever recorded in Jamaica to 842.

Over the last 24-hour period, three more patients have been declared recovered and have been released from isolation.

The total recoveries for the island now stands at 714 (84.9% recovery rate).

The five new cases are all imported from the USA and consist of three males and two females. They range in age from 24 to 61 years. Three are non-Jamaicans staying in St. James (2) and Hanover (1). The other two are Jamaicans with addresses of residence in St. James and Clarendon respectively.

Jamaica now has 76 (9.0%) active cases under observation, with three moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients at this time and some 42 cases have repatriated to their countries of origin.

Under quarantine orders, are some 19,683 persons of interest at home, while three remain in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica’s record of COVID-19 cases includes 308 imported cases; 247 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven are under investigation.

Some 475 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 367 (44%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020