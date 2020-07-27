Buff Bay Police Station To Be Completed By Year End

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the new Buff Bay Police Station is now 62 per cent complete and will be handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) before the year ends.

The new police station is being constructed by the National Housing Trust (NHT) at a cost of approximately $95 million. It is being built on lands in close proximity to the Woodstock housing scheme, which is an NHT development.

Ground was broken for the long-awaited 4,000-square-foot facility by the Government on March 16, 2018.

Mr. Holness, who toured the project site on Friday (July 24), said that more than $66 million has been spent on construction to date.

“In Buff Bay, we are constructing a multistorey building to house the police station, inclusive of living quarters for the police and a 40-man-cell facility,” he noted. The building will also have a fully functional kitchen, inclusive of a refrigerator and stove.

“The project is scheduled to be handed over to the JCF later this year… . I am hoping that they could do it in October,” Mr. Holness said.

Construction of the new Buff Bay Police Station is in keeping with the Prime Minister’s charge to the NHT in 2017 to build, upgrade or repair police stations within 10 miles of housing schemes that the entity has developed.