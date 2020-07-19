JIS News
Jamaica records 3 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries

Coronavirus
July 19, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health & Wellness

Story Highlights

Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed positives for the island is now 768 while recoveries have moved to 678.

Two of the newly confirmed cases are females while the third is a male. They range in age from 35 to 47 years and are from St. Catherine (2) and St. Ann (1). One case is import-related while the other two are under investigation.

Some 431 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 337 or 44% are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

Of the 768 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, in addition to the 678 or 88.3% who have recovered, 24 or 3.1% have repatriated while 10 or 1.3% have died. There are now 56 or 7.3 % active cases under observation, with no critically or moderately ill persons among them.

Testing numbers are now up to 29,653, with 28,823 negatives and 62 pending, in addition to the 768 positives.

 

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020

 

Total Samples Tested

 

 29,653
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 210
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 117
Results Positive

 

 768
Results Negative

 

 28,823
Results Pending

 

 62
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 678
Number in Facility Quarantine 

 

 5
Number in Home Quarantine 

 

 18,106
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases) 

 

 1
Persons in Facility Isolation 

 

 0
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 51
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation)

 

 4
Persons Repatriated

 

 24
Persons Moderately Ill 

 

 0
Persons Critically Ill

 

 0

 

 

