Jamaica records 3 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries

At this time, there are 247 imported cases; 239 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 2 cases under investigation.

Testing numbers are now up to 29,653, with 28,823 negatives and 62 pending, in addition to the 768 positives.

Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed positives for the island is now 768 while recoveries have moved to 678.

Two of the newly confirmed cases are females while the third is a male. They range in age from 35 to 47 years and are from St. Catherine (2) and St. Ann (1). One case is import-related while the other two are under investigation.

Some 431 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 337 or 44% are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

Of the 768 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, in addition to the 678 or 88.3% who have recovered, 24 or 3.1% have repatriated while 10 or 1.3% have died. There are now 56 or 7.3 % active cases under observation, with no critically or moderately ill persons among them.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020