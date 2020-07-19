JIS News
USAID donates sanitisation products to Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School

July 19, 2020
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), speaks with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) representative, Morana Krajnovic (second left), during the handover of sanitisation products, donated by the USAID to Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School for its summer programme. The presentation was held at the school in Kingston on July 15. Also pictured are USAID Country Representative, Jason Fraser (third right); Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew, Dr. Angela Brown Burke (second right); and Principal of the school, Dr. Patricia Kinglocke Findley.
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), and Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew, Dr. Angela Brown Burke (left), look at a bottle of cleaning solution, which was among sanitisation products donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School for its summer programme. The handover took place at the school in Kingston on July 15. Also pictured are USAID Country Representative, Jason Fraser (third right); Principal of the school, Dr. Patricia Kinglocke Findley (second right) and USAID representative, Morana Krajnovic.
