Jamaica Records 25 Cases Of COVID-19

Jamaica now has 25 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), following the return of six additional positive tests over the last two days.

The six new cases are:

• Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11.

• A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.

• A 58-year-old female, of a Kingston and St Andrew address, with a travel history from France and who returned to Jamaica on March 10.

• A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, who returned to Jamaica on March 12.

• A 61-year-old female from Clarendon, with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18 on flight BA2263. She contacted the Ministry’s COVID-19 helpline when symptoms developed. T

his triggered the Rapid Response Team and she was taken into isolation.

Seventeen (17) of the now twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are imported; seven (7) are import-related; and one remains under investigation.

The data currently shows that more males (16) than females (9) are confirmed with COVID-19. The youngest person to test positive is 24 years old while the oldest is 79 years old.

Testing for the virus continues at the National Influenza Centre. To date, 150 samples have been tested. Of that number:

• Twenty-five (25) have returned positive results;

• 123 have come back come back negative; and

• Two (2) are pending.

Some 514 persons have come into the island from a country of interest since January 31. Of that number, 14 are under quarantine in a Government facility and 237 are under home quarantine. The home quarantine numbers do not include the residents of 7 & 8 Miles Bull Bay or those of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon.