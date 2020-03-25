Devon House Makes Adjustments To Operations

Story Highlights Executive Director of Devon House Development Company, Janette Taylor, is advising the public that Devon House remains open, but with some adjustments to its operations.

Speaking with JIS News, Mrs. Taylor said the children’s play area and all the lawns, with the exception of the North Lawn where the Ice Cream parlour is located, have been closed, and that persons are being encouraged not to stay or linger for long.

She explained that these measures, among others, are part of the company’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Director of Devon House Development Company, Janette Taylor, is advising the public that Devon House remains open, but with some adjustments to its operations.

Speaking with JIS News, Mrs. Taylor said the children’s play area and all the lawns, with the exception of the North Lawn where the Ice Cream parlour is located, have been closed, and that persons are being encouraged not to stay or linger for long.

She explained that these measures, among others, are part of the company’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Restaurants are open for takeout service. The ice cream shop has put in markers; people cannot go in more than 10 at a time; the benches are sanitised four times per day and all our tenants have sanitisers that are open in their shop,” she noted.

Mrs. Taylor said that the necessary safety and precautionary measures were taken on the property long before Jamaica recorded its first case of COVID-19, with the installation of sanitiser dispensers at all the entrances.

She also pointed out that the operating hours for some of the restaurants and shops had been changed.

“Devon House I-Scream and Devon House Bakery close at 8:00 p.m., Reggae Mill Bar closes at 9:00 p.m. and The Steak House and Pimentos close at 6:30 p.m.,” she added.

Mrs. Taylor said also that tours of the mansion continue, but in groups of no more than 10.

“We sanitise the House. We sanitise every morning when people go through and touch the rails to go upstairs. We sanitise them again after they’ve gone. We are making sure that we are as safe as possible for the public,” said Mrs. Taylor.