Jamaica Receives 200,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines From Canada

Jamaica has received 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from the Government of Canada.

The shipment arrived last week (August 26) at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Speaking during a press conference at the airport, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, said Jamaica was appreciative of the understanding demonstrated by countries like Canada of the importance of the vaccination process to national and global recovery efforts.

“This donation from a key bilateral partner will allow the Government to continue to expand the implementation of its vaccine distribution plan, which seeks to have a majority of the Jamaican population vaccinated against COVID-19 by 2022,” he stated.

Senator Campbell added that Canada’s approach to recovery from the pandemic has reinforced Jamaica’s response efforts, which include providing medical supplies through the Pan American Health Organization and a recent donation of 48 beds to expand COVID-19 hospital wards.

“I also wish to reaffirm Jamaica’s commitment to deepening this active and mutually beneficial partnership with Canada,” he further stated.

Canada has committed to donating 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

The country has provided more than Can$2.5 billion in international assistance to address the devastating health, social, economic, and security impacts of the pandemic.