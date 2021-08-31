Bidding Process Is On For Greater Bernard Lodge Project

The bid submission deadline for Phase 1 of the Greater Bernard Lodge development project has been extended to September 14.

For this bid submission, the administrators of the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan, invite qualified developers to participate in a competitive divestment process for land within the development area.

Housing and agriculture will be equally prioritised under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development, with 15,000 to 16,000 housing solutions programmed for construction and approximately 1,300 acres of land reserved for small and medium-sized farmers.

The Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan spans a total of 5,397.02 acres and will seek to create a sustainable integrated township that is vibrant and resilient and addresses challenges associated with affordable housing, transportation, access to jobs and services.

Following a tour of the area in the parish of St. Catherine in June, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness said “it will probably be the most modern agricultural facility in Jamaica with the ability to not only grow and produce but to process as well.

“It will be integrated with agriculture that is now taking place with small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Just over a year after Cabinet initially approved the Master Plan in March 2018, Prime Minister Holness instructed that the document be reviewed, based on public concerns. The revised Plan was subsequently approved by Cabinet in January 2020.

The development will not only address housing but also improve several areas of infrastructure, including the provision of potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation in Greater Portmore, aquifer protection, and regularisation of agricultural lots.

For more information on the bid submission, qualified developers can visit bernardlodgeja.com or call 876-929-4000 or email info@bernardlodgeja.com.