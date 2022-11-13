Jamaica Pays Tribute to Veterans On Remembrance Day

The sacrifices of veterans of World Wars I and II were recognised on Friday (November 11) at a National Memorial Service to mark Remembrance Day 2022.

Held at National Heroes Park in Kingston, the commemoration included a parade by uniformed groups and sentries, and the laying of floral tributes in memory of those who died in the wars while serving the country.

The ceremony began with meditation led by officiating Minister, Chairman of the Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, His Grace the Most Rev. Kenneth Richards, followed by the observance of a two-minute silence at precisely 11:00 a.m.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, is the exact time when the fighting ceased in 1918 during World War I and has universally become associated with the remembrance of those who died in the war.

The National Memorial Service featured the customary laying of wreaths by the nation’s leaders, led by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

He was followed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Robert Morgan, representing Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Member of Parliament for Kingston East and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, representing Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams, representing Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes and representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, Commissioner of Police, and the Mayor of Kingston.

Also laying floral tributes were Dean of the Consular Corps, Commissioner of Corrections, Deputy Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, President of the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica (580) Branch, Chairman of the Jamaica Legion, and representatives of St. John Ambulance Brigade and the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force.

An official inspection of the ex-service members and the contingent of the Jamaica Legion and the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica (580) Branch was also carried out by the Governor General.

Retired Warrant Officer, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Collin Petgrave, who spoke to JIS News about the significance of the event, said: “To come and remember those persons who gave their lives for their nation is really an honour. What they did for us is the reason why we turn out and remember them on this occasion.”

Former JDF Captain, Clifton Conroy Lumsden, pointed out that “If the men and women from Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean did not go to the United Kingdom (UK) under very difficult circumstances, on boats across the Atlantic to assist with staving off the attacks from the Germans, then today, we would either be speaking German or wouldn’t be standing here”.

“And for that sacrifice, that those men and women made for us in those World Wars, we are eternally indebted,” he added.

Remembrance Day is an opportunity to recognise soldiers who fought bravely alongside servicemen from other countries during the two most noted global conflicts of all time – World War I (1914 to 1918) and World War II (1939 to 1945).