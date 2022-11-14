Frontier Airlines to Feature National Bird on Aircraft

To recognise its strong partnership with Jamaica, Frontier Airlines will feature an image of Jamaica’s National Bird – the red-billed streamer tail hummingbird – on the tailfin of a 240-passenger aircraft, which will enter its fleet next year.

The Airbus A321 Neo, now under construction, will be named ‘Stewart the Red-Billed Streamer Tail’ in honour of the late hotelier and businessman, Gordon Butch Stewart, for his significant contribution to the development of Jamaica’s Tourism industry.

Making the announcement at a ceremony held at Sandals Montego Bay, St. James, on Thursday (November 10), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Frontier Airlines, Barry Biffle, said the gesture forms part of the company’s effort to become the “hometown” airline of Jamaica.

“I can’t think of any better way to honour our partnership with Jamaica than to have the national bird of Jamaica on a tail of our aircraft and in honour of Butch Stewart, as well as the Stewart family… the name of this aircraft will be ‘Stewart the Red-Billed Streamer tail’,” Mr. Biffle added.

He pointed out that the idea was pitched by Jamaican flight attendant with the airline, Kadesha Smith.

Frontier traditionally places pictures of mainly endangered animals on the tails of its fleet of aircraft.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biffle said Frontier, a low-cost carrier, continues to make “it easier for tourists to come here [Jamaica], by making it much more affordable… and more easy and more affordable to get to the US”.

Frontier now offers service from nine gateways in the United States to Jamaica, and plans are afoot to add two more flights next year, with nonstop service to Denver, Colorado, starting February, and Dallas, Texas, in the Spring.

For his part, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board in the Americas, Donnie Dawson, thanked Frontier Airlines for its continued partnership with Jamaica, and described the gesture as an honour.

“We are thrilled that Frontier is putting our hummingbird on your tail; it’s an honour. Frontier Airlines, with nine gateways into Jamaica, is phenomenal. Our recovery, post-COVID, is going very well and Frontier Airlines is a huge part of that, because without airlift we’re really nothing,” he said.

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said the gesture, as well as Frontier’s push to increase flights to the island, signals the airline’s confidence in destination Jamaica.’

“It is indeed profound to have the Doctor Bird on the tail of the Frontier Airbus. We’re looking to ramp up the number of tourists coming to Jamaica… and I believe that it couldn’t be at a better time… . It means that our local economy will get some boost. Our Jamaicans in Montego Bay will get more work, and they can safeguard against the rising prices,” he said.