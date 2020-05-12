Jamaica Now Has 505 Cases Of COVID-19

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness gave an update during a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday (May 11).

All three are imported cases from the recent group of repatriated individuals from the United Kingdom (UK). Jamaica now has 41 imported cases of COVID-19.

In addition, 190 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, 224 cases are linked to the Alorica call centre and 26 are under investigation.

Jamaica now has 505 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that there are 49 Jamaicans in hospital with the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. These include two males and one female ages 19 to 28 years.

A total of 304 or (60 per cent) of the confirmed cases are females and there are 201 (40 per cent) males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years. Ninety patients have recovered and nine have died.

Meanwhile, there are 422 patients in isolation and 126 persons of interest are in quarantine at a government facility.