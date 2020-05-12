192 Jamaicans To Arrive On May 13

One hundred and ninety-two Jamaicans overseas are scheduled to arrive in the island from the United States, on Wednesday (May 13), under the Government’s controlled re-entry programme.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, provided details at a virtual press conference on Monday (May 11), at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre, in Kingston.

“There are two flights that will come in from the United States. One will come from Fort Lauderdale and one will come in from New York,” she outlined.

According to the Minister, both flights are fully booked, with each carrying 96 Jamaicans.

“All returning have gone through our process with the Overseas Missions, that is our Consulate General in Miami, our Consulate General in New York and our Embassy in Washington, which have worked with the Consulate Department in Kingston to identify the vulnerable and hardship cases and those persons with particular challenges to return to Jamaica,” Mrs. Johnson Smith said.

“We look forward to welcoming them in accordance with the protocols that have been agreed,” she added.

The first batch of Jamaicans from overseas arrived in the island last Wednesday (May 6) on a chartered flight from the United Kingdom. The group of 114 Jamaicans have since been quarantined.