Jamaica imposes travel restrictions on African countries

Jamaica has, with immediate effect, imposed restrictions on travelers from a number of African countries, following the emergence of the new variant of concern for the SARS-CoV-2, initially identified as B.1.1.529.

The countries are:

Botswana;

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland);

Lesotho;

Malawi;

Mozambique;

Namibia;

South Africa; and

Zimbabwe.

NON-NATIONALS

All persons who are not citizens or permanent residents of Jamaica and who have visited the listed countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Jamaica.

NATIONALS

All Jamaican citizens and permanent residents who have visited the countries listed within the last 14 days will be allowed entry, however, they will be subject to mandatory state-supervised quarantine for no less than 14 days.