100 Anchovy High School Students Vaccinated at Vaccination Blitz

Some 100 students who attend Anchovy High school in St. James have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19), at a vaccination blitz held at the institution on November 25.

The event targeted students and parents, as the administration pushes to get 65 percent of the student population vaccinated to facilitate the resumption of face-to-face classes.

The blitz was hosted in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Wellness and Education, Youth, and Information.

In an interview with JIS News, Principal of the institution, Lavern Stewart, said the blitz was a success, noting that parents and students from other high schools also rolled up their sleeves for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We had a number of students come in and we also had parents. We also had a few members of the anchovy community who also came out to be vaccinated. Interestingly as well, we had students from… Montego Bay High, Herbert Morrison, Cambridge, and Knockalva, who came to be part of our vaccination effort. So, we were quite pleased to know that we were able to assist other schools as well as members of the community,” she stated.

“Based on the data that we have collected, we had a little over 100 of our students being vaccinated… when we include parents and other school persons, approximately 50 were vaccinated. We had a smooth day… we had very little waiting time, so everyone was quite comfortable in the space they were and there were no complaints,” Ms. Stewart continued.

The principal informed that some 300 of its students are now fully vaccinated and approximately 200 have received the first dose of the jab.

She indicated that another vaccination blitz will be held at the school on December 16, as the school’s administration continues its push to have the entire student population fully vaccinated.

“The thrust is for us to have at least 65 per cent of our student population vaccinated in an effort to get ready for at least a phased reopening of school. We recognize from the data we have been collecting since late October to early November that many of our students were not vaccinated and so this is in an effort to increase the number as we prepare for face-to-face school,” she added.

Ms. Stewart is reminding parents who are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine, that it is safe and provides an added layer of protection which will ensure safe attendance for face-to-face-engagement.

“There are some students who say Miss, I don’t mind getting it done but my mother or my father says no. If we really want to have students maximize their potential and get the best out of their education it is important that we do what we have to do and this is getting vaccinated,” she added.