Jamaica Has 59 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Story Highlights There are now fifty-nine (59) confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

The new addition is a 43-year-old male from Portland, who is under investigation.

He brings to seven (7) the number of cases under investigation while thirty (30) are imported cases and twenty-two (22) are import-related.

There are now fifty-nine (59) confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

The new addition is a 43-year-old male from Portland, who is under investigation.

He brings to seven (7) the number of cases under investigation while thirty (30) are imported cases and twenty-two (22) are import-related.

So far, 32 males and 27 females have tested positive. The cases range in age from twelve (12) to eighty-seven (87) years. The average age is 50 years.

Of the 59 confirmed cases:

• 2 or three per cent are less than 20 years old;

• 3 or five per cent are between 20 and 29 years old;

• 11 or 19 per cent are between 30 and 39 years old;

• 9 or 15 per cent are between 40 and 49 years old;

• 16 or 28 per cent are between 50 and 59 years old;

• 10 or 17 per cent are between 60 and 69 years old;

• 7 or 12 per cent are between 70 and 80 years old; and

• One person is 87 years old.

Eight patients have fully recovered while three have died.

There are currently 38 persons in quarantine in a Government facility. Sixty-two (62) are in isolation.