Creative Industry Stakeholders Urged To Streamline Activities To Access COVID-19 Relief Benefits

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging creative industry stakeholders to formalise their businesses in order to benefit from the Government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package.

She made the call against the background of data indicating that the industry has lost some $100 million, to date, since the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

The Minister was speaking during the Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s (JBDC) virtual meeting on April 2, which was held in collaboration with the British Council.

Ms. Grange, who invited persons to register via the Ministry’s e-registry or send an email to registry@mcges.gov.jm or entertainment@mcges.gov.jm, emphasised that stakeholders doing so “will be able to access [the] stimulus package for COVID-19 relief”.

“It is necessary to access incentives such as productive inputs relief, where only registered individuals and companies are able to access,” she said.

Ms. Grange advised that the Ministry will assist in facilitating the streamlining and formulation of entities within the industry.

She further indicated that the Ministry plans to host virtual town hall meetings to outline the extent of assistance being offered.

The Minister said registration will also enable stakeholders to access skills certificates for movement across CARICOM (Caribbean Community) countries.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange encouraged stakeholders to continue pursuing opportunities, despite the COVID-19 crisis, pointing out that “I believe that our creative people will rise to the occasion”.